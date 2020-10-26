Dispatch: Crews respond to Monday morning house fire in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Fire crews in Bristol, Virginia responded to a house fire early Monday morning.

According to Bristol Virginia Communications Division, firefighters were called to the scene around 2 a.m. on Vermont Avenue.

As of 5:30 a.m., both police and firefighters were still on the scene, according to dispatchers.

A neighbor informed News Channel 11 that the fire was no longer active as of 5:21 a.m.

The neighbor also said no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

As of this time, officials have not confirmed if there were any injuries in the fire.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.