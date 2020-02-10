Elizabethton FD: Origin of fire of West Elk Avenue ‘suspicious’ in origin

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – One lane on West Elk Avenue is open again after a business fire on Monday morning.

According to Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier, no injuries were reported after a business fire in the 200 block of West Elk Avenue.

Chief Carrier told News Channel 11 that the origin of the fire is suspicious, and some witnesses saw two people leaving the scene just as the fire started.

One lane of West Elk Ave. in Elizabethton is still closed after a fire broke out this morning at a company in the 200 block. Crews are still on scene but the fire is out and no injuries have been reported. Traffic is moving along after all lanes of West Elk were closed initially. pic.twitter.com/ECzao7rmqe — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) February 10, 2020

The Elizabethton Police Department has identified some suspects and is investigating, according to Chief Carrier.

Chief Carrier says the majority of the damage was contained to a small addition to the back of the former Elizabethton Custom Cabinets. That area appears to be where the fire originated, according to Chief Carrier.

There was some smoke damage throughout the building.

Elizabethton Custom Cabinets has been closed for some time, and the new owner of the property makes products like soap and candles, according to Chief Carrier.

Crews are still on the scene of the fire as of 8:25 a.m., but Chief Carrier told News Channel 11 the fire has been put out.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.