Dispatch: Crews on scene of multi-vehicle crash on Highway 67 in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews are currently on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 67 in Johnson County.

According to Johnson County 911, an 18-wheeler is involved in the crash in around the 10,000 block of Highway 67 West, near Timothy Branch Road.

EMA Director Jason Blevins is on the way to the scene and is asking people to avoid the area by using Old Stage Road as a detour.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the road is closed at the crash site.

SR 67 is closed at Saw Mill Lane in Johnson County due to a crash involving a commercial vehicle. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) February 10, 2020

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene and investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.