Firefighters: Family able to escape early morning house fire in Johnson City

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews battled a structure fire in south Johnson City early Monday morning.

According to Washington County Emergency Communications, crews were called to a house fire in the 1400 block of Five Oaks Drive around 5:17 a.m.

Dispatchers said crews from the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department and Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.

Firefighters on the scene told News Channel 11 the family was asleep in the home when the fire started but was able to get out without suffering any injuries.

The fire started near the front door and spread to the attic area of the home. A cause is not known yet, according to the West Carter County VFD.

The home sustained heavy fire, water and smoke damage, according to firefighters.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.