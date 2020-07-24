Dispatch: Crews on scene of Johnson City garage fire after suspected lightning strike

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Firefighters are on the scene of a garage fire in Johnson City after it was believed to have been struck by lightning Friday morning.

According to Washington County Emergency Communications, the garage is separate from the home on the property.

The garage is located in the 1400 block of Carrol Creek Road.

Dispatchers said as of 6:20 a.m., the fire was extinguished with a few firefighters clearing the scene.

No known injuries have been reported.

According to dispatchers, Gray Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.