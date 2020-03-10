Firefighters: 1 rescued from house fire on Spice Hollow Road, possible other entrapment

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Johnson City on Tuesday morning with a person possibly trapped inside.

According to Washington County Emergency Communications, crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 300 block of Spice Hollow Road.







Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11 that EMS had rescued one person out of the burning home, but crews on the scene believe another person may still be trapped inside.

A neighbor of the home told News Channel 11 that he had rescued a woman from the home during the fire.

Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department, Washington County EMS and West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department are responding.

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at 9:01 a.m.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene.

