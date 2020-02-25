Limestone VFD: Scene clear after fluid spill on Highway 11E outside Brights Zoo

Breaking News
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash that led to a fuel spill on Highway 11E has been cleared and the fuel contained.

Washington County Dispatch told News Channel 11 that crews responded to a crash around 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning on Highway 11E.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Limestone Volunteer Fire Department posted to Facebook saying they were responding to a fluid spill on the highway.

LVFD told News Channel 11 that as of 7:25 a.m., the scene was clear and the fluid contained.

LVFD reports that diesel spilled leaked from a truck after a crash involving another vehicle.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

