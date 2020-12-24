Dispatch: Crews cleared downed tree from Cherokee Road in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As of 6:20 a.m., the scene has been cleared and the tree has been removed.

Traffic is no longer affected on Cherokee Road.

PREVIOUS

A tree has fallen in a Johnson City roadway Thursday morning.

According to Washington County Emergency Communications, the tree is blocking traffic on Cherokee Road near David Circle.

Cleanup crews and Johnson City police are on the scene, but dispatchers said that they were still waiting on removal equipment as of 5:50 a.m.

Motorists in the area should consider alternate routes.

BrightRidge Electric is reporting a few small outages in the region, the largest affecting 46 customers. You can check the BrightRidge Outage Map by clicking here.