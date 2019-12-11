1  of  28
Closings & Delays
Avery County, NC Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Cocke County, TN Schools Cornerstone Christian Academy Dickenson County, VA Schools Grayson County, VA Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Lees-McRae College Mitchell County, NC Schools Mountain Empire Community College Norton, VA City Schools Rogersville City School Russell County, VA Schools Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools SW VA Community College Tazewell County, VA Schools The Learning Center - Castlewood Unicoi County, TN Schools University of Virginia at Wise Virginia Highlands Community College Walters State Community College Washington County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Dispatch: Crews on scene of crash with injury on Bristol Highway

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews are currently on the scene of a crash with injury on Highway 11 East near Degrasse Drive.

According to Washington County Emergency Communications, the crash was reported at 5:09 a.m. Wednesday morning.

As of 5:30 a.m., the crash was being reported as one with injury by dispatch.

The Johnson City Fire Department is currently on the scene.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is reporting eastbound lanes are backed up to Carroll Creek Road.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss