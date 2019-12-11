Dispatch: Crews on scene of crash with injury on Bristol Highway

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews are currently on the scene of a crash with injury on Highway 11 East near Degrasse Drive.

According to Washington County Emergency Communications, the crash was reported at 5:09 a.m. Wednesday morning.

As of 5:30 a.m., the crash was being reported as one with injury by dispatch.

The Johnson City Fire Department is currently on the scene.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is reporting eastbound lanes are backed up to Carroll Creek Road.

Details are limited at this time.

