Dispatch: Crews battle lakeside house fire in Blountville overnight

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fire crews battled a house fire at a lakefront property in Blountville into Monday morning, according to the Sullivan County Dispatch Center.

Dispatchers told News Channel 11 around 12:40 a.m. that multiple crews were on the scene of the fire on Forest Lane North near the Tri-Cities Airport.

Photo: Slater Teague













No injuries were reported at the scene.

According to dispatchers, no roads were affected by the fire while it was fully involved.

Fire crews were expected to work the scene for several hours and will likely be returning throughout the morning to ensure the fire does not reignite, according to dispatch.