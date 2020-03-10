Dispatch: Crash on I-26 E closes right lane; drivers urged to use caution near Mile Marker 11

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers are urged to use caution near mile marker 11 on Interstate 26 eastbound.

According to Washington County Emergency Communications, responders are currently on the scene of a crash on I-26 East past Eastern Star Road.

Dispatchers say the right-hand lane is closed near mile marker 11.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

The crash was reported at 8:32 a.m, and both EMS and JCFD are on the scene.

No further details have been released as of 8:55 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.

