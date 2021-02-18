Dispatch: Burst water line in Elizabethton closes westbound lanes on West Elk Ave.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A burst water line has closed part of West Elk Avenue near Elizabethton High School Thursday morning.

According to Carter County 911, the main water line burst early Thursday, resulting in the roadway freezing and flooding.

A post from Carter County 911 says a sink hole also opened up in the area.

Emergency officials are also concerned about the possibility of “gas issues” in the area due to the break.

Dispatchers told News Channel 11 that as of 5:45 a.m. all westbound lanes of West Elk Avenue are closed in the area of the Bemberg Road intersection and crews will be on the scene for several more hours.

The Elizabethton Police Department sent an alert saying traffic is being diverted in the area.

Drivers should anticipate slick conditions in the area and other partial lane closures.