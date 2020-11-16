Dispatch: 1 transported to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-26 East Monday morning

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person has been transported to the hospital with injuries after a crash on Interstate 26 in Washington County, Tennessee.

One eastbound lane on Interstate 26 is closed after a multi-vehicle crash was reported early Monday morning.

According to Washington County Emergency Communications, the crash was first reported at 5:56 a.m. near mile marker 15.

Dispatchers reported at 6:55 a.m. that one person was transported by ambulance with injuries.

The Johnson City Police Department is assisting with traffic.

You can track updates on the crash by checking the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map.

TDOT also reports westbound lanes are moving slowly near the crash.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene of the crash.