Dispatch: At least 2 transported to hospital after Broad Street crash in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – At least two people were transported to a local hospital after a crash on Broad Street in Elizabethton Wednesday morning.

According to the Carter County Emergency Communications District, first responders were called to the scene of a crash at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday.

Charlie Mitchell Jr.

Dispatchers say the crash occurred in the 400 block of Broad Street and both responding ambulances transported people to the hospital.

Crews cleared the scene at 11:25 a.m.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.