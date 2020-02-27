Dispatch: 4 crashes near Bristol Highway bridge by Winged Deer Park, 1 transported by ambulance

1  of  34
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – First responders are on the scene of multiple accidents on the Highway 19W bridge by Winged Deer Park.

According to Washington County Emergency Communications, there were four working traffic accidents on or near the bridge going over Boone Lake.

One person was transported by an ambulance, but dispatch says most of the accidents did not involve injuries.

Dispatchers said the bridge is covered in ice and snow, and police and EMS are still on the scene of the crashes near Carroll Creek Road.

Johnson City Fire Department was on the scene of the crash with injury, but as of 8:10 a.m., they had just cleared the scene.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

