Dismissed Sullivan County teacher’s appeal hearing underway

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former Sullivan Central High School contemporary issues teacher appeared in court Monday for the beginning of a process that is expected to last through Wednesday.

Matthew Hawn’s appeal comes weeks after the Sullivan County Board of Education voted 6-1 to dismiss the teacher after two incidents involving what the board believes to be inappropriate content.

A parent complained in February about a reading assignment “The First White President,” which the parent believes paints the former president in a negative light.

Following the first complaint, Hawn showed a video called “White Privilege” — a spoken word poem by Kyla Jenee Lacey — to his students. This sparked a second round of criticism from the school district.

Despite his dismissal, a handful of past and present students continue to voice their support for the former contemporary issues teacher.

