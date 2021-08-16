Dismissed Sullivan County teacher’s appeal hearing underway

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former Sullivan Central High School contemporary issues teacher appeared in court Monday for the beginning of a process that is expected to last through Wednesday.

I’m at the hearing for fired Sullivan Co. Teacher/Coach Matthew Hawn in Blountville.



He is a former contemporary issues teacher at Sullivan Central, who was dismissed by the school board in a 6-1 vote following accusations of him lecturing on hot-button issues related to racism pic.twitter.com/QYTa719qsx — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) August 16, 2021

Matthew Hawn’s appeal comes weeks after the Sullivan County Board of Education voted 6-1 to dismiss the teacher after two incidents involving what the board believes to be inappropriate content.

A parent complained in February about a reading assignment “The First White President,” which the parent believes paints the former president in a negative light.

Following the first complaint, Hawn showed a video called “White Privilege” — a spoken word poem by Kyla Jenee Lacey — to his students. This sparked a second round of criticism from the school district.

Despite his dismissal, a handful of past and present students continue to voice their support for the former contemporary issues teacher.