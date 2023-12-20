KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A discount grocery outlet will hold a grand opening next month for its new Kingsport location.

Tennessee-based Grocery Outlet said it will open its new 20,000-square-foot store on Jan. 18.

The new store will occupy the former Tuesday Morning space at 1409 East Stone Drive in the same shopping center as Joann.

“We are excited to announce the Grand Opening of our new Grocery Outlet store in Kingsport, Tennessee,” the company said in a release. “Our 20,000 square foot facility will provide quality meats, fresh produce and frozen goods at an Extreme Value to the Kingsport community.”

The grand opening celebration will begin at 9 a.m. on Jan. 18 and will feature door prizes, giveaways, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to the release.

The Kingsport location will be the company’s 40th Grocery Outlet store.