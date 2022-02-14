HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced new efforts to provide assistance to the victims of flooding in Hurley, Virginia. A release from the SBA states that a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) has been set up at the Buchanan County Red Building/Community Center.

Hurley residents who are in need of disaster loans can receive assistance at the DLOC starting Tuesday, Feb. 15. Those who need financial help as a result of the August 2021 floods will be provided “with one-on-one assistance in submitting a disaster loan application if they were impacted.”

The release states assistance is available who were also affected in other parts of Buchanan County, as well as those in Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties. Some impacted in nearby Kentucky and West Virginia can also seek help.

The DLOC will open to applicants for disaster loans at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The DLOC will remain open until 4 p.m. on Feb. 24. You can see a full breakdown of the hours for the DLOC below:

Hours for the a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Buchanan County (courtesy of the U.S. Small Business Administration)

Visitors to the DLOC are encouraged to wear a face mask while speaking with customer service representatives.

The SBA is offering assistance in applications for disaster loans for both businesses and homeowners. The SBA provided the following details for the types of loans affected people and businesses can apply for:

Businesses of any size and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or

replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other

business assets. For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in

aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans

(EIDL) to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. EIDL Loan assistance is available

regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.



Loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real

estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or

destroyed personal property.



Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as

verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room

or storm shelter, sump pump, elevation, retaining walls, and landscaping to help protect property and

occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.



Interest rates are as low as 2.855 percent for businesses, 2 percent for nonprofit organizations and

1.563 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set

by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition. U.S. Small Business Administration

To apply for disaster loan assistance online, click here. Flooding victims must apply using declaration number 17332, the release states.

You can read the full release and a fact sheet about disaster loans below:

FOCE_COM_VA17332_22-169_DLOC-Opening_2022_02_14 by Murry Lee on Scribd

VA_17332_Fact_Sheet_2022_02_10 by Murry Lee on Scribd

The flooding in Hurley left one person dead and several others without homes. In November 2021, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) denied a request for Individual Assistance for those impacted. In January 2022, FEMA again denied Hurley residents Individual Assistance despite an appeal from local lawmakers and former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.