BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People showed up at the Sullivan County Board of Education meeting Monday evening to voice their opposition to a recent personnel change.

Sullivan East High School Principal Andy Hare announced on Facebook last Friday that he will move to another position next school year.

The move prompted several to speak out on social media. An online petition was started, which had more than 2,600 signatures as of Monday night.

Some also expressed their disappointment during Monday’s meeting.

“I believe we have top-tier talent in the East zone and we as parents and community supporters want to keep that talent where it’s at until that person decides to move, if that person decides to move, then they should have to apply for another position to move out,” said Frankie Lopez.

Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski told News Channel 11 that she appreciated how the community showed up to support Hare.

“I’m glad that we have a venue where people can express their concerns and their desires and certainly give us an opportunity to listen and I’m appreciative of them,” Rafalowski said.

Hare has been the principal at Sullivan East for five years.