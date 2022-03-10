WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Route 72 is closed Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer ran into a ditch near the Scott/Wise county line, according to Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s 511 Traffic Map, the incident occurred near Flatwoods Road, and all north and southbound lanes are closed.

A Virginia State Police (VSP) spokesperson said that the incident “is not a crash” and that “a tractor-trailer became disabled,” and crews need to “unload some of its fuel before they can get it moving again.”

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) urged travelers to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

Editor’s Note: While the WCSO previously reported that the tractor-trailer had overturned, VSP told News Channel 11 that no crash occurred. News Channel 11 reached out to the WCSO, who said a tractor-trailer had “ran into a ditch.”