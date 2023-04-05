BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Motor Speedway is hosting the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, which means large crowds and more customers for area businesses.

Visitors may experience long lines and wait times in downtown areas, but this is a benefit for local businesses. Director of Discover Bristol Christopher Perrin said the race and other big events are an economic driver for the cities’ growth.

“Bristol Motor Speedway is such an asset for our community,” said Perrin. “It not only allows these visitors to come in and experience a race, but it gives opportunities for a lot of schools and other nonprofit programs to do fundraisers.”

Race weekend brings with it plenty of restaurant patrons.

John Estes an employee of State Line Bar and Grille and said they will have more servers and bartenders on staff than they usual.

“We will be on a wait, like everybody on State Street usually is,” said Estes. “I know a couple of other places, it’s like an hour wait just to get food and stuff.”

Perrin told News Channel 11 that the influx of fans and tourists benefits both Bristol businesses and citizens.

“Any time that we’re able to bring a large amount of people into the area, it’s only going to benefit not only the businesses directly, but it also helps with just bringing revenue into the city, all that money is going into the general operating fund,” Perrin said.

The Food City Dirt Race will be held Sunday, April 9.