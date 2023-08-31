JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This Saturday, the Volunteers take on the Cavaliers in a college football game in Nashville. The game will be exclusively broadcast on ABC Tri-Cities but since ABC Tri-Cities and WJHL were forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch this game and others unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore WJHL and ABC Tri-Cities to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. WJHL and ABC Tri-Cities have reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.



WJHL and ABC Tri-Cities are also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.



As a broadcast station, WJHL and ABC Tri-Cities broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.



Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game such as Buffalo Wild Wings or Numan’s.

WJHL and ABC Tri-Cities’ parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.