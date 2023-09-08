JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This weekend, the Eagles take on the Patriots in the first NFL game of the regular season, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack, the UNLV Rebels take on the Michigan Wolverines and the UCLA Bruins take on the San Diego State Aztecs.

The games will be exclusively broadcast on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities, but since both channels were forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. WJHL has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.



WJHL is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.



As a broadcast station, WJHL broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at a variety of electronics or home-improvement stores.



Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game such as Buffalo Wild Wings or Kick Back Jack’s.

WJHL’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension.

DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.