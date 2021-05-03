Director of Schools: Sullivan East High, Sullivan East Middle on ‘soft lockdown’ Monday due to nearby crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Sullivan County Schools were placed on a precautionary lockdown Monday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to SCSO Public Information Officer Andy Seabolt, a crash occurred down the road from Sullivan East High School and Sullivan East Middle School Monday.

David Cox, Director of Sullivan County Schools, told News Channel 11 that the schools were placed on the soft lockdown only out of an abundance of caution related to the crash.

Seabolt said two men who had been in the vehicle left the scene on foot.

As of 12:53 p.m., deputies were still searching for the men.