Director of Schools: Sullivan Co. Schools bus involved in ‘minor accident’ on John B. Dennis Highway

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Sullivan County Schools bus has been involved in what officials described as a minor accident on John B. Dennis Highway on Wednesday morning.

According to Director of Sullivan County Schools Dr. David Cox, the bus was bound for Ketron Elementary School.

The accident occurred along John B. Dennis Highway near the Hardee’s in the 3000 block.

Dr. Cox said no injuries have been reported.

According to Dr. Cox, notifications are being sent to parents and transportation for the students is currently in progress.

Details regarding the accident are limited at this time.

