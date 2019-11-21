Director of schools issues letter to parents following ‘potential threats’ circulating on social media

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Director of Schools in Sullivan County has issued a letter to parents after the reported comments about potential threats in the region.

In the letter, Dr. David Cox said in part, “Reported information is always investigated immediately by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of other agencies to determine the credibility of these reported incidents. Information recently reported has been investigated by law enforcement and determined to be not credible.”

Dr. Cox also said in the letter that all threats in any form are always taken seriously.

If you have any concerning information to report Dr. Cox asked that you contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7500.