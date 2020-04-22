Dino’s Restaurant, others find relief and concern in plan to reopen economy

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – “Safety first and we gotta stay healthy,” Johnson City resident Conrad Casem said.

We’re all trying to figure this thing out. The safer-at-home order will expire next week and a plan is in the works to reopen businesses in phases.

“Everyone wants to go back to work, go back to downtown, go back to public places,” Casem said.

People wonder if it’s good to reopen now, or if it’s too soon.

“It might be a little too early, time will tell,” Casem said.

Small businesses are wondering the same thing, and they’re the ones that need to open.

“We’re doing about 40% of normal business but without our great customers it could have been 20%,” Dino’s owner Kent Williams said.

Dino’s restaurant in Elizabethton is thrilled with the news.

“Everybody’s praying in this industry that we can get closer to normal it can never be normal as it was before but we are ready to start serving people because that’s what we love to do,” Dino’s owner John Williams, Kent’s son said.

But Kent Williams is 70 years old and an insulin-dependent diabetic, so he has to think about the other side of this too.

“I know what those high risk people are going through, what’s going through their mind,” Kent Williams said.

Everyone’s trying to figure this thing out, but this community is in good hands.

“We got a regular customer that comes in almost every day and this morning he came in got his order and he says I need a list of all your wait staff and I said I don’t think I need to be giving that out to anyone and he says well I need it and I said why Eddy he says I wanna give them my stimulus check and that just… that gets to you when you have a customer like that,” Kent Williams said.

