Dick’s Sporting Goods to stop selling guns at more than 400 stores; Tri-Cities locations yet to comment

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/CNN) – Dick’s Sporting Good’s, the largest outdoors and sports store in the nation, has announced that it will stop selling guns at more than 400 locations in 2020.

The decision to cease gun sales at 440 stores follows a series of changes enacted to scale back gun sales.

On Tuesday, Dick’s announced they would end their firearm sales at a large portion of stores during the fourth-quarter earnings report.

News Channel 11 has reached out to stores in Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport to inquire if they are among the stores ending gun sales.

As of Wednesday morning, those locations have not commented on their status on firearm sales.

CNN reports that after the 2018 Parkland, Florida school shooting, the company announced it would no longer sell semi-automatic weapons.

Months later, Dick’s tested the complete removal of guns and hunting accessories from 10 stores and saw overall sales increase at those locations.

In March 2019, 125 stores had firearms and ammunition pulled from their stock.

There are a total of 827 Dick’s Sporting Goods across the United States.