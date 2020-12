A Dick’s Sporting Goods store is seen in Arlington Heights, Ill., Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Dick’s Sporting Goods announced Wednesday that it will immediately end sales of assault-style rifles and high capacity magazines at all of its stores and ban the sale of all guns to anyone under 21. Dick’s had cut off sales of […]

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local sporting goods store will close for good after the holidays.

The Dick’s Sporting Goods located at 2626 East Stone Drive in Kingsport will close in January, according to the company.

A Dick’s spokesperson told News Channel 11 that the Kingsport location would be closing on January 3, 2021.

Dick’s did not provide a reason for the closure or say how many people are employed at the store.