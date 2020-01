Courtesy of Dickenson County EMA via Facebook

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Dickenson County EMA reported a “big forest fire” on State Route 63 near the Freemont Freewill Baptist Church.

In a social media post, Dickerson County EMA wrote that several forestry and fire department personnel are in the area.

Drivers are asked to use caution if travelling in the area.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.