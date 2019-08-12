Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s assistance finding stolen pickup truck, ATV

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Authorities in Dickenson County are searching for two stolen vehicles as part of an investigation into a theft and burglary of a home in the Carter Stanley Road area.
According to a release from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, the truck is described as a black 2001 Chevrolet with a chrome front grill with flame designs in it.
The wheels of the truck are bullethole chrome wheels, and it has a Virginia tag of WXB9832.
Authorities are also seeking a green 2008 Suzuki ATV.
According to the release and a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, other items were stolen from the home when the burglary occurred.