Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s assistance finding stolen pickup truck, ATV

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Authorities in Dickenson County are searching for two stolen vehicles as part of an investigation into a theft and burglary of a home in the Carter Stanley Road area.

According to a release from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, the truck is described as a black 2001 Chevrolet with a chrome front grill with flame designs in it.

The wheels of the truck are bullethole chrome wheels, and it has a Virginia tag of WXB9832.

The Dickenson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s assistance. We are currently investigating the theft of a… Posted by Dickenson County Sheriffs Office on Saturday, August 10, 2019

Authorities are also seeking a green 2008 Suzuki ATV.

According to the release and a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, other items were stolen from the home when the burglary occurred.