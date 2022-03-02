DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Law enforcement asked for the public’s help in finding a 35-year-old woman who was last seen in the Stratton area of Dickenson County on Feb. 27.

According to a post from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Nerissa Hope Blankenship stands 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, has green eyes and pink and purple hair, with one side of her head shaved.

Anyone who has any information regarding her whereabouts should call 276-926-1650.

No further details have been released.