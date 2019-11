CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating the department’s office cat.

The sheriff’s office says the cat, named Tay Tay, was last seen on camera in a hallway around 4 a.m.

She hasn’t been seen since.

DCSO says it is unusual for the cat to leave the office.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to be on the lookout for Tay Tay. DCSO can be reached by calling (276) 926-1600.