Dickenson County sheriff leaves Democratic party

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming has changed his political party affiliation from Democrat to independent.

The sheriff announced Tuesday that he did not make the decision lightly.

I am announcing today my decision to change my political affiliation from Democrat to Independent. This is a decision that I have not made lightly. There has been much consideration, discussion with family and friends and prayer regarding my decision. My decision is guided by my core principles and conscious. I can no longer be a part of a political party that is being overtaken by far left wing extremists that are controlling important policies affecting law enforcement departments and officers across this country.

In my chosen profession as a law enforcement official, I can no longer run for office under the Democrat banner based on laws and policies being enacted in the country and the Commonwealth of Virginia by left wing Democrats that have a detrimental, and in my opinion, a dangerous effect on public safety for our citizens here in Dickenson County Virginia.

I am extremely grateful for my many Democrat, Republican, and Independent friends. I place my trust going forward in the good citizens of Dickenson County in judging my performance and that of my Department and not based on any party label, but on the professional and efficient manner that the citizens of Dickenson County so deserve.

I appreciate all of you and ask for your continued support as we all move forward together for the good of Dickenson County.

Jeremy Fleming, sheriff of Dickenson County