CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a vandalism investigation.

The sheriff’s office says headstones at the Fuller Family Cemetery on Shine Hollow have been vandalized.

According to DCSO, the family is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DCSO dispatch at 276-926-1650.