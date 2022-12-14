DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Dickenson County Public Schools (DCPS) released a statement addressing “stress and anxiety” caused by a visit from FBI agents on Tuesday, revealing that federal officials were there to inquire about student records.

According to a statement from DCPS, FBI agents were present at Ridgeview High School to gather information about a “student that has not been associated with the school system.”

The release said no students or staff members were interviewed by FBI personnel, and at no point was there a threat to the school, students or the community.

“Due to the confidential nature of investigations by law enforcement and other agencies,” the release said. “School divisions are limited both, legally and professionally, to comment on any ongoing investigations.”

DCPS officials said it is common practice for school staff to cooperate with law enforcement, and a visit from the FBI isn’t an uncommon occurrence.