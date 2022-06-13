DICKENSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Public Schools on Monday announced the death of a student at Ridgeview Middle School (RMS).

School leaders did not identify the student but did state that school counselors are available at RMS from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.

Students can also call 276-835-1625 to speak with a counselor.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the school system for more information.

