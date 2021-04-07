Dickenson County deputies arrest driver after traffic stop reveals meth in vehicle

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Dickenson County deputies discovered narcotics, cash and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop.
According to a post from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted a white truck cross the center line of Dickenson Highway multiple times and initiated a traffic stop.
The post states two people were in the truck.
Deputies reportedly received consent to search the vehicle.
According to DCSO, the following items were found in the truck:
- Schedule II controlled substances consistent with methamphetamine
- Drug paraphernalia
- Digital scales
- Clear zip baggies
- $570 in cash
- 2 cell phones
The items found were “consistent with distribution of narcotics,” according to the post.
The driver, who was not identified in the post, was charged with possession of Schedule I & II narcotics with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charges are pending against the passenger. The passenger was also not identified.