Dickenson County deputies arrest driver after traffic stop reveals meth in vehicle

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Dickenson County deputies discovered narcotics, cash and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop.

According to a post from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted a white truck cross the center line of Dickenson Highway multiple times and initiated a traffic stop.

The post states two people were in the truck.

Deputies reportedly received consent to search the vehicle.

According to DCSO, the following items were found in the truck:

Schedule II controlled substances consistent with methamphetamine

Drug paraphernalia

Digital scales

Clear zip baggies

$570 in cash

2 cell phones

The items found were “consistent with distribution of narcotics,” according to the post.

The driver, who was not identified in the post, was charged with possession of Schedule I & II narcotics with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charges are pending against the passenger. The passenger was also not identified.