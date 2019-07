DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A boy in Dickenson County has expressed multiple times to authorities that “law enforcement doesn’t have to pay” at his lemonade stand.

According to a post from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, their friend Gabe has repeatedly told deputies that the lemonade is on the house.

Sergeant Osborne and Deputy Bowman found the best lemonade in Dickenson County on Rakes Ridge. Our friend Gabe expressed… Posted by Dickenson County Sheriffs Office on Monday, July 29, 2019

The sheriff’s office expressed their gratitude towards Gabe’s thoughtfulness and said it was further proof that they had the best jobs.