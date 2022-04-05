HAYSI, Va. (WJHL) — Two Dickenson County workers were transported to a hospital on April 4 after a garbage truck experienced brake failure and crashed into an embankment before overturning, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

A VSP release revealed that a 2005 Freightliner — a Dickenson County trash services truck — was traveling south on Route 611 (Bartlick Road) Monday morning when the brakes failed while going downhill. A 59-year-old male driver and a 29-year-old male passenger both jumped from the moving truck before it hit an embankment and flipped over.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 611 just north of Route 612 (Toms Bottom) at 11:30 a.m. First responders airlifted the driver to the Pikeville Medical Center, and the passenger received treatment at the Buchanan General Hospital. VSP charged the driver with reckless driving.

Willis District Supervisor Josh Evans identified the men as Dickenson County employees and revealed the driver received serious injuries during the incident. The passenger, according to Evans, “ran a long distance to call for help for his coworker.”

Evans revealed that the driver underwent multiple surgeries and is in stable condition.

VSP continues to investigate the crash.