Dickenson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Driver facing DUID, drug charges after meth found during vehicle search

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A driver was arrested in Dickenson County after authorities say methamphetamine and paraphernalia were found inside a vehicle.

According to a post from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, authorities stopped a vehicle on Flanagan Dam Road and arrested the driver for DUID.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and reportedly found more than 10 grams of methamphetamine, cash and items typically used to distribute illegal drugs.

The driver was charged with possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute, DUID and possession of drug paraphernalia.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information on the suspect and arrest.