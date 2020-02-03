UPDATE: Dickenson Co. Sheriff: Suspect in custody after attempting to run over deputy at checkpoint

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – UPDATE – A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to run over a deputy at a checkpoint in Dickenson County, Virginia overnight.

According to Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, Derrick Sidney Stanley is charged with attempted capital murder, eluding police and driving with a suspended license.

The sheriff told News Channel 11 that Stanley is being held without bond at Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Haysi.

The deputy was not injured after the incident at the checkpoint along Route 80, according to Sheriff Fleming.

The suspect had previously been pursued after trying to run over the deputy close to midnight, but he had left his vehicle during the pursuit and eluded deputies.