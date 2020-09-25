Dickenson Co. Public Schools adopts new weather-related closure plan that includes virtual learning option

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Dickenson County School Board has adopted a new plan for weather-related school closures in the county, and one of the options includes virtual learning days.

According to a post from Dickenson County Public Schools, the new plan was built with flexibility provided by the Virginia Department of Education.

The plan includes a Virtual Day for a snow day and three color-coded weather-related schedule changes.

If schools are in Code Green, the school buildings will be closed and a Virtual Learning Day will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Under Code Yellow, schools are closed to students and teachers with no virtual learning.

Code Red closes school buildings and does not require virtual learning. No employees report to work on Code Red days and only certain personnel will remain on call or report as needed.

Students will only have virtual learning days on a Code Green Schedule for snow days.