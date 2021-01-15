Dickenson Co. EMA: Crews responding to derailed train near Dickenson Highway

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A train derailment in Dickenson County has prompted crews to respond to the scene.

According to a post from Dickenson County Emergency Management, the train derailed Friday around 12:30 a.m. west of the Clinchco Fire Department.

EMA Director Richard Thacker told News Channel 11 that two engines and seven cars came off the tracks but did not flip.

No one was injured and no spillages occurred, according to Thacker.

Thacker estimates it will take around 12 hours to clear the site.

Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming said a rockslide occurred near the tracks, dumping debris and causing the train to derail.

CSX released the following statement regarding the derailment:

At around 12:30 this morning, a CSX train struck a boulder on the tracks near Clinchco, Virginia causing two locomotives and seven rail cars to derail. There were no injuries to the crew. The derailed locomotives and cars are all upright and inline. There were no leaks or spills of any freight. The safety of our employees and the community is our top priority as we work to restore the area. CSX Transportation

Motorists on Route 83/Dickenson Highway are advised to use caution in the area near Shifty Lane. The highway is down to one lane.

The post says emergency vehicles and CSX vehicles will be in the area for most of the day. The Clinchco Volunteer Fire Department and Haysi Police Department are assisting at the scene.