Dharma receives first pharmaceutical processor permit for medical marijuana in Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Dharma Pharmaceuticals has received the first pharmaceutical processor permit in the state of Virginia for medical marijuana.

Chief Operating Officer Jack Page told News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel on Monday that with the approval from the Virginia Board of Pharmacy, Dharma is allowed to grow medical marijuana.

CEO Shanna Berry and COO Jack Page (WJHL)

On Friday, we reported that Dharma underwent its final inspection by the state.

Page said they hope to have product available by Summer 2020. People can start registering to become patients or providers on the company’s website.

Dharma Pharmaceuticals is located in the old JC Penney at the Bristol Mall.

