Dharma Pharmaceuticals vacating space at former Bristol Mall

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Medical cannabis processor Dharma Pharmaceuticals confirmed with News Channel 11 it will officially vacate its space at the former Bristol Mall in a matter of days.

This confirmation comes after the Washington County, Virginia Board of Supervisors approved the company’s request last summer to operate in a new retail space in Abingdon.

CEO Jack Page told News Channel 11 they expect to be in the new building on Watauga Road in Abingdon by mid-April.

Hard Rock has plans to build a casino at the former mall site after residents voted to legalize casino-style gambling.

