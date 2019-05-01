Dharma Pharmaceuticals set to begin development inside old Bristol Mall

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Dharma Pharmaceuticals announced Wednesday that it plans to move forward with developing in the Bristol Mall’s former JCPenney store.

Dharma added in that release that, “While an additional special exception permit was granted yesterday, Dharma Pharmaceuticals is not planning to develop the vacant lot site.”

That vacant lot is located near the mall property, next to the Wendy’s on Gate City Highway.

Dharma is one of five approve processors that are licensed to grow and process cannabis for medicinal products.

The company said as required by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy, it plans to be operational by the end of 2019.

Officials with Dharma Pharmaceuticals also said it is unclear when construction will begin on the site at the former mall.