Dharma Pharmaceuticals moving to Abingdon

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Dharma Pharmaceuticals will be moving from the former Bristol Mall to Abingdon.

This comes after the Washington County, Virginia Board of Supervisors approved the company’s request to operate in a new retail space in Abingdon.

CEO Jack Page told News Channel 11 the company was issued a termination of lease by the mall.

Dharma will continue operations at the mall until the new location on Watuaga Road passes inspection.

Hard Rock has plans to build a casino at the former mall site pending a city referendum in November to legalize casino-style gambling.