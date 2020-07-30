Dharma Pharmaceuticals moving to Abingdon

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Dharma Pharmaceuticals will be moving from the former Bristol Mall to Abingdon.
This comes after the Washington County, Virginia Board of Supervisors approved the company’s request to operate in a new retail space in Abingdon.
CEO Jack Page told News Channel 11 the company was issued a termination of lease by the mall.
Dharma will continue operations at the mall until the new location on Watuaga Road passes inspection.
Hard Rock has plans to build a casino at the former mall site pending a city referendum in November to legalize casino-style gambling.