Dharma undergoes final inspection for medical cannabis processing facility inside former Bristol Mall

by: News Channel 11 Staff,

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has learned that Dharma Pharmaceuticals has passed its final inspection and is now working with the board.

PREVIOUS STORY: Dharma issues statement regarding recent Bristol Mall casino developments

Dharma Pharmaceuticals is building a medical cannabis processing facility in the inside of the former JC Penney building.

According to Dharma’s COO, Jack Page, they are planning to be operational within 10 days and hope to open to patients between May and June.

