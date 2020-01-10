Dharma undergoes final inspection for medical cannabis processing facility inside former Bristol Mall

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has learned that Dharma Pharmaceuticals has passed its final inspection and is now working with the board.

Dharma Pharmaceuticals is building a medical cannabis processing facility in the inside of the former JC Penney building.

According to Dharma’s COO, Jack Page, they are planning to be operational within 10 days and hope to open to patients between May and June.

