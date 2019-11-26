Dharma issues statement regarding recent Bristol Mall casino developments

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A business that is currently building a CBD processing facility inside the former Bristol Mall is responding to new developments with the Bristol Casino project.

Dharma Pharmaceuticals is currently building out the inside of the former JC Penney building.

This is amid new developments in an effort to build a casino at the former mall property.

Last month, Dharma told News Channel 11 that it planned to receive its license from the state by the end of December.

However, because of a clause in the contract, if Bristol, Virginia receives an economic development announcement concerning the property, Dharma will have 12 months to get out.

The company issued this statement to News Channel 11 on Monday:

“We have proceeded to obtain a special use permit for operating at the Mall site and look forward to becoming a valuable part of the Western Virginia economy. We plan to open our operations at the Mall and should a casino operation get approved in the future, we will work with the owners and the Board of Pharmacy to determine the best site for Dharma.” Dharma Pharmaceuticals

